Chino Moreno Says He’s Working on New Crosses (†††) Material

Sacramento, California-based singer-songwriter, musician and lead vocalist/frontman of alternative metal band Deftones, Chino Moreno, recently shed light on working on new material with his side project, Crosses (†††). As previously reported on Theprp, “Deftones frontman Chino Moreno recently stated that he was looking to get back into side projects after having been relatively quiet on that front for a period of several years following his move to Oregon.”

Moreno has been Deftones’ frontman since their inception back in 1988, successfully touring and recording a total of nine full-length studio albums including seminal works such as their 1995 debut Adrenaline, their sophomore and third albums respectively, 1997’s critically-acclaimed Around The Fur and 2000’s Grammy-winning White Pony. Deftones’ latest ninth studio offering, Ohms, was released last month, via Reprise.

Moreno has worked on additional side projects previously, including alternative/electronic rock outfit Team Sleep, the post-metal supergroup Palms featuring former members of post-metal collective Isis and Crosses (†††). Crosses (†††) formed back in 2011 and is comprised of lead vocalist Moreno, ex-Far guitarist Shaun Lopez and bassist Chuck Doom. They have released two EPs back-to-back 2011’s EP 1 and 2012’s Ep 2. Crosses (†††) released their eponymous debut studio album, Crosses (†††), back in February 2014, featuring the track “The Epilogue.”

Now that Deftones have finished recording and releasing their latest Ohms project, Moreno recently voiced his eagerness and enthusiasm to getting back to pet projects he’s been longing to pursuit. According to the above source, Moreno has this to say:

A few days ago, I just moved into a new place a little over a month ago, so I’ve been setting up my studio room in here and I broke out some of that [unreleased] stuff from then, and I started working on it! Now that the Deftones record is done and there’s no touring really in the near future, I kinda have time to work on stuff so I’m definitely going to dig in and see where I can go with that. I really really like that project. The best part about it for me was no one knew we were making that record even. We put it out as EP’s first and we just kinda dropped out of nowhere. Making music without any expectations was super freeing and fun. I really love doing it. I like the guys that I work with in that so I’m gonna try to get some of that stuff finalized… finished up.

As of late, Moreno also confirmed the existence of previously unreleased material from his post-metal supergroup, Palms. Palms previously released their sole eponymous debut release, Palms, back in June 2013, via Ipecac Recordings.

