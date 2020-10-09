Ghost to Release Their Album This Winter Despite Inability to Tour

Home News Roy Lott October 9th, 2020 - 8:11 AM

While touring is not a thing right now due to COVID-19, many musicians have been releasing new singles and albums. Swedish band Ghost will fall in the lines of that as they have announced a new album that is set to be released in winter, according to an interview Tobias Forge did with Sweden’s VK. In the interview, Forge was asked if the pandemic had any influence on the upcoming record. “I have already made a record about God’s wrath and doomsday, even if ‘Prequelle‘ was not about just infection from a medical perspective. But I have a feeling that there will be plenty of doomsday and quarantine-confirming records in the future [from other bands], and I think I might not participate in it.”

The new album was initially set to release this year but had been pushed back to 2021 as the band did not want the album to be drowned out with the upcoming United State’s Presidential Election in November. It will also feature the return of Forge’s character Cardinal Copia, who was then featured in live shows before the band’s previous album. “Right now, if everything goes according to plan, we’re hoping for Cardi to be strong enough and cool enough to possibly do something that none of the previous ones have done, and that’s basically to do two cycles,” Forge stated in an interview with The Music Podcast.

According to the PRP, The group’s current plans for 2021 touring aren’t expected to take place until the fall of 2021. Notably, Forge also mentioned he isn’t entirely sold on potentially playing smaller, socially distanced shows just yet.

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva