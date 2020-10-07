Milo Aukerman of Descendents Debuts Ukulele-Based RebUke Project and Announces Three Song Single 45….not a LP

Home News Krista Marple October 7th, 2020 - 8:05 PM

Milo Aukerman of the Descendents

Milo Aukerman, punk vocalist for Descendents, has debuted his ukulele project called RebUke. The project is politically focused and emphasizes the frustration and uncertainty that is going on in the United States right now and for the last few years. “I’ve spent most of my punk rock life avoiding the temptation to write political songs; it always seemed like politics is the obvious go-to subject of punk and thus not of interest to me,” said Aukerman according to a press release.

Aukerman will be utilizing a wide variety of ukuleles in his three songs that of which are available to stream now. In the press release, Aukerman explained that the tracks were intentionally meant to be featured on the next Descendents record but he felt they needed to be released prior to this year’s election.

The three song single is roughly seven minutes of angsty, punk tracks that are created with the intent to show you how Aukerman feels the country stands politically after the results of the 2016 election.

Descendents were originally set to perform at Flogging Molly’s 6th annual Salty Dog Cruise this year. The cruise was set to depart from Port Tampa on November 5th but was canceled back in July due to the current pandemic. They were due to perform alongside Flogging Molly, Bad Religion, The Devil Makes Three and more. There is no rescheduled date for the cruise as of now.

“…These songs are my personal attempts o turn the page on our nation nightmare…if only I could will it through music,” said Aukerman in a press release.

Track List:

01. “On You”

02. “Hindsight 2020”

03. “Royal Flush” (feat. Rotten James Dio)

Photo credit: Raymond Flotat