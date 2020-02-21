Flogging Molly’s Salty Dog Cruise Announces 2020 Lineup Featuring Descendents, Bad Religion and Devil Makes Three

Home News Roy Lott February 21st, 2020 - 7:33 PM

Flogging Molly’s annual Salty Dog Cruise has announced its 2020 lineup with Descendents, Bad Religion and Devil Makes Three set to perform. Other acts include punk supergroup Me First and the Gimme Gimmes, Mongol Horde (featuring Frank Turner), Broilers, Authority Zero, The Bunny Gang, The Cherry Coke$ and Punk Rock Karaoke. Additional acts will be announced at a later date. The five-day cruise will set sail from Tampa, Florida on Nov. 5-9, docking in Key West and CocoCay, Bahamas before returning back to port. Cabins for the cruise are on sale now and can be purchased here.

2020 will be the cruise’s sixth edition with last year’s cruise featuring performances from Dropkick Murphys, Frank Turner, Stiff Little Fingers, Hepcat, The Bronx, Pounded By The Surf, and Mariachi El Bronx. Past lineups have included sets from NOFX, Rancid, Fishbone, and The Bouncing Souls.

According to Loudwire, festival curators Flogging Molly will be heading out on a mini-tour this spring, including their annual St. Patrick’s Day festival taking place at the Hollywood Palladium March 17th. The band will conclude the tour with a festival set at Bonaroo, alongside headliners Lizzo, Tool, and Tame Impala.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat