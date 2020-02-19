Courtney Love and Melissa Auf der Maur To Perform Together at New York City Planned Parenthood Benefit

Home News Aaron Grech February 19th, 2020 - 1:13 PM

Courtney Love will be reuniting with her former Hole bandmate and bassist Melissa Au Der Maur at a Planned Parenthood benefit concert at Town Hall in New York on March 14th. This event will be organized by the Feminist Institute, a nonprofit organization that collects and archives feminist art, humanities, politics, and business.

Other performers include Perry Farrell of Jane’s Addiction and his wife, Etty Farrell, as well as singer-songwriter Rachael Yamagata, Joan as Police Woman, and alt-rock band Betty. Love has been an outspoken feminist her entire career, and has championed support for women’s access to reproductive health services.

“I have had access to great, free women’s reproductive health care in my life, and have also had none or very limited access to it for most of my teens and twenties, leading bands, writing music, being sexually active,” Love told Rolling Stone.

Auf Der Maur and Love took the stage together during a 2018 tribute performance to Love called “A Tribute: Celebrating the Magic and Power.” This event was organized by Basilica Hudson, and saw the two perform Hole classics such as “Doll Parts,” “Miss World” “Softer Softest” with Roddy Bottum of the alternative metal band Faith No More on piano.

While the two won’t be joined by the full Hole lineup for this reunion, Love did tease a rehearsal photo of the group on social media, however the post has been deleted. The band originally broke up in 2002 and were scheduled to reunite in 2014, however this reunion was cancelled.

Love recently released her solo track “Mother” featured on the soundtrack for The Turning.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz