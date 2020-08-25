Jello Biafra Announces First New Guantanamo School of Medicine in Seven Years Tea Party Revenge Porn for Fall 2020 Release and Shares New Song “We Created Putin”

Home News Aaron Grech August 25th, 2020 - 4:43 PM

Legendary punk frontman Jello Biafra has offically announced the first new Guantanamo School of Medicine album in seven years, Tea Party Revenge Porn, which will be released via Alternative Tentacles this fall. A new single from the project called “We Created Putin” has also been released alongside its music video directed by Ani Kyd Wolf.

From a visual standpoint “We Created Putin,” matches the aggressive, yet direct punk song perfectly, as it is greeted with a plethora of comically photoshopped images, that ranges from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi alongside Vladimir Putin and an alien, to an infamous image of Ivanka Trump holding a Goya can, which is edited to show her holding a dildo. The video also expresses solidarity with Russian feminist punk outfit Pussy Riot.

“We Created Putin” opens up with a quick punk tempo, with catchy chords and steady rhythm, that build up to an anthemic chorus that sing’s the song’s title. The middle section goes into a more reggae inspired style, before it gradually fades out into a more rock oriented instrumental once again. The lyrics eviscerate the president’s relationship with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, a controversial figure in his own country who is accused of meddling in the U.S. elections to benefit the Trump administration.

This latest single follows “Taliban USA” and “The Last Big Gulp” which were released at the beginning of this month and last month respectively. “Taliban USA” criticizes the hypocrisy of the American conservative movement, while “The Last Big Gulp” hosts environmental themes.

Biafra first announced that the group were working on a new studio album back in May. Their most recent release was White People and the Damage Done.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat