Travis Share Mesmerizing New Song “Waving At The Window”

Aaron Grech October 6th, 2020

Scottish rock outfit Travis are back with a new song “Waving At The Window,” which is set to be released on their forthcoming studio album 10 Songs, out this Friday, October 9. This latest project was co-produced by both Fran and Robin Baynton, who have worked with the likes of Coldplay and Florence & The Machine, and recorded at RAK Studio.

“Waving At The Window” is a soothing alternative rock and pop crossover, with emotional, but catchy piano chords driving the instrumental alongside a steady rhythm. The vocals and atmosphere are both somber, yet ethereal, as the song brings in melodic elements that sound similar to Coldplay.

This latest single follows the release of “A Ghost,” “Valentine” and “The Only Thing,” which had an appearance from Susanna Hoffs of The Bangles. The album is being released on multiple platforms including CD, heavyweight vinyl, a deluxe 2 CD set and a deluxe two LP set featuring special red and blue vinyl. The deluxe versions of this release will both feature ten demos.

“The whole album has a microclimate,” Travis frontman Fran Healey told The UK’s Daily Star. “You enter into the first song and it holds you there for the whole record and drops you off at the end.” He later added: “This is the first record that I don’t feel like there is a weak point.”

Travis formed in Glasgow during the 1990s, achieving modest commercial success with the release of their debut album Good Feeling in 1997. This upcoming record is the band’s ninth release, following 2016’s Everything At Once.