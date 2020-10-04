Atreyu Lead Vocalist Alex Varkatzas Departs from the Band

Home News Peter Mann October 4th, 2020 - 5:27 PM

Atreyu

Yorba Linda, California-based metal core band, Atreyu, collectively announced the departure of their frontman/lead vocalist Alex Varkatzas, from the lineup as of this past Wednesday, September 30. As previously reported on Theprp, the band issued a statement confirming Varkatzas amicable departure from the group, following weeks of rumors, saying:

We have been a band for over 20 years now. Lived our dreams together as friends and as brothers. We traveled the world doing what we love, and have been fortunate enough to play music for such an incredible fan base that provides us with the opportunity to share our greatest moments with them. Now a time of change has come for all of us. Alex Varkatzas is sailing off on a ship of his own, and will part ways with Atreyu. He will not disappear, and neither will Atreyu. There’s nothing but love and respect for each other, and we can’t wait to see what he will come up with next. Stay tuned for his upcoming projects and we all wish him success and fulfillment with all his future endeavors. Atreyu’s next adventure is among us. We love you, we’ll see you shortly.

Atreyu, formed back in 1998, have recorded seven full-length studio albums together. The collective released their 2002 debut, Suicide Notes and Butterfly Kisses, 2004’s The Curse, 2006’s A Death-Grip On Yesterday, 2007’s Lead Sails Paper Anchor, 2009’s Congregation of the Damned, 2015’s Long Live and 2018’s In Our Wake. Atreyu’s current touring lineup is comprised of Brandon Saller (drums/lead vocals), Dan Jacobs (lead guitar/backing vocals), Travis Miguel (rhythm guitar) and Marc “Porter” McKnight (bass/backing vocals).

Following the official news of the band releasing their statement of Varkatzas’ departure, Varkatzas also released his own statement, as well as sharing his well wishes and sheding light on future ventures, saying:

After 20 rewarding years of creating music with Atreyu, the band and I are parting ways. I am forever thankful for the memories, experiences, and friendships made along the way. Thank you to all of the friends and fans. I have lots of new music and art to share with you in the future. With love and respect.

Earlier this year the band released a music video for the track “Super Hero” featuring M. Shadows of Avenged Sevenfold and Aaron Gillespie of Underoath, off Atreyu’s seventh studio album 2018’s, In Our Wake.

Photo credit: Mehreen Rizvi