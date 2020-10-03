The Ghost of Paul Revere Announce Four New Socially Distanced Shows

Home News Ariel King October 3rd, 2020 - 9:42 PM

The Ghost of Paul Revere have announced four new socially distanced shows throughout Maine and New Hampshire for the month of October. The shows will take place on October 11, 16 and 18, with two shows happening on the 16.

The four new shows build on The Ghost of Paul Revere’s two nights at the Narrow Gauge Cinema in Farmington, Maine that are scheduled for October 9 and 10. The Ghost of Paul Revere added their October 11 show at the Drive-In cinema due to overwhelming demand after the first two shows sold out. Tickets for the show run at $110 per car with up to four people in each vehicle, and a limited number of socially distanced seats for $60 a pair. Audience members will be required to stay in their designated car area except when using the restroom or purchasing food and beverages. Masks will also be required in the venue for those who are not in their vehicles.

The two shows in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, on October 16 will take place at 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. with tickets selling for $70 per table. Tables will be spaced between 10 and 15 feet apart in order to comply with social distancing, with staff members wearing masks at all times and audience members required to wear masks when not seated at the table.

The Ghost of Paul Revere’s final show will be in their hometown of Portland, Maine at Maine Craft Distilling, with the show already selling out. The show will begin at 3 p.m. and has a capacity of 100 people. Social distancing and masks will be required when audience members are not seated.

The folk trio includes Max Davis on vocals and banjo, Sean McCarthy on vocals and bass and Griffin Sherry on vocals and guitar. The group first formed in 2011, and has released three full length albums, including 2014’s Believe and 2017’s Monarch. The Ghost of Paul Revere’s third album, Good At Losing Everything, was released at the end of this past August. In 2015, the folk trio released their first EP Field notes, Vol. 1 with Field Notes, Vol. 2 following last year.

The Ghost of Paul Revere are only the most recent band to play socially distanced live shows. The Avett Brothers performed at a socially distanced drive-in concert last month in Charlotte, North Carolina, while Fitz and the Tantrums performed at Colorado’s famous Red Rocks amphitheater earlier this week. GWAR have a drive-in show planned for next week in Richmond, Virginia and Ziggy Marley plans to host a drive in show in Anaheim at the end of October.

Ghost of Paul Revere shows

10/9 – Narrow Gauge Cinema – Farmington, ME

10/10 – Narrow Gauge Cinema – Farmington, ME

10/11 – Narrow Gauge Cinema – Farmington, ME

10/16 – PopUp NH – Portsmouth, NH

10/16 – PopUp NH – Portsmouth, NH

10/18 – Maine Craft Distilling – Portland, ME

Photo credit: Kalyn Oyer