Girl Talk Announces First North American Tour Dates in Eight Years with Spring 2020 Tour Dates

Home News Drew Feinerman February 10th, 2020 - 3:10 PM

Pittsburgh DJ Gregg Gills, better known as Girl Talk, will be embarking on tour in North America for the first time in 8 years this upcoming spring. The mashup master will be kicking things off on April 29th in Cleveland, and will play nearly 20 shows before finishing up at New York’s Governors Ball festival on June 7th.

Girl Talk has not toured since finishing up the rounds after the release of his 2010 album All Day. He rose to prominence in the mid to late 2000’s through his catchy matchups that largely comprised his first 2 studio albums Night Ripper and Feed the Animals, released in 2006 and 2008 respectively.

Although Gills has not released any new music as Girl talk in some time, he has worked as a record producer with some of hip hop’s biggest names. Artists who have collaborated with Gills include Wiz Khalifa, T-Pain, Tory Lanez, Freeway, Young Nudy, Bas, Cozz, Erick the Architect (of Flatbush Zombies), Smoke DZA and Don Q.

Check out the official tour flyer, as well as the tour dates and locations, below:

Girl Talk 2020 North American Tour Dates

4/29 – Cleveland, OH – House of Blues

5/1 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE

5/2 – Toronto, ON – Phoenix Concert Theatre

5/3 – Chicago, IL – Metro

5/5 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue

5/7 – Kansas City, MO – The Truman

5/8 – Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre

5/9 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot

5/11 – Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom

5/12 – Seattle, WA – The Showbox

5/13 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom

5/15 – Los Angeles, CA – Echoplex

5/16 – San Diego, CA – House of Blues

5/18 – Austin, TX – Emo’s Austin

5/19 – Dallas, TX – Granada Theater

5/21 – Asheville, NC – The Orange Peel

5/22 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club

5/23 – Boston, MA – Royale

6/7 – New York, NY – Governors Ball