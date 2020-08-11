Neil Young Says He’s Spending Tens of Thousands of Dollars to Disengage Facebook and Google From Archive Site

Home News Adam Benavides August 11th, 2020 - 6:46 PM

Folk music and rock icon Neil Young has notified fans belonging to his dedicated fan club, the Neil Young Archives (NYA), that the site is starting the “process to eliminate Facebook and Google logins” so that users can no longer sign in to the NYA site through the social media and tech giants’ platforms. Essentially, current users who use Facebook or Google to sign into their accounts will be asked to create new sign-in credentials using their email address and a password.

In the email sent to fans, Young nods to a previous message he shared that explains the move will cost the site thousands of dollars. “Trying to disengage from the corrupt social platform is a costly and time-consuming process for NYA,” reads the original letter. “Our cost will be almost $20,000 to disengage, while treating our subscribers with respect, making it as easy as possible for them to continue with us after Facebook.”

The letter then goes on to explain that the move is largely based on Young’s belief that the social media site knowingly allows the spread of fake news and polarization on its newsfeed; a notion he finds even more troubling during a presidential election year.

“Facebook knowingly allows untruths and lies in its political ads to circulate on the platform, while bots sow discord among users,” the note reads. “Sowing dissent and chaos in our country via political disinformation is something we can not condone. Simply put, Facebook is screwing with our election.”

The announcement comes shortly after the singer/songwriter criticized President Trump for using his music during campaign event without permission, namely his 1989 rock staple, “Rockin’ In The Free World” during a July 4th event at Mt. Rushmore. That incident ultimately prompted Young to file a copyright infringement lawsuit against the President earlier this month.

A few weeks later Young released the single, “Looking For A Leader,” which directly criticizes President Trump and his administration while urging listeners to vote for presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden in this year’s election. Young released his latest solo album, Homegrown, in June.