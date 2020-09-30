Hollywood Bowl and Dorothy Chandler Pavilion in Los Angeles to Serve as Vote Centers During 2020 Election

Home News Aaron Grech September 30th, 2020 - 12:13 PM

The Hollywood Bowl and Dorothy Chandler Pavilion in Los Angeles will be serving as voting centers for the upcoming 2020 election. Both of these centers will be open to all Los Angeles County voters from October 24 to November 2, from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., and on Election Day, November 3, from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Both of these centers, along with other voting centers in Los Angeles County, will host a new Ballot Marking Device, to ease the access for different types of voters. These devices can access 13 languages, adjust the touch screen to a comfortable angle, change the display settings such as text size and contrast or go through the ballot using a provided audio headset and control pad.

Both of these venues will also adhere to state and county public health and safety guidelines. Voters are required to wear face coverings, which are available upon request alongside gloves, hand sanitizer will be provided upon the center’s entry, exit and key stations throughout the voting process. All Ballot Marking Devices and commonly touched surfaces at the Vote Center will also be cleaned and disinfected after each voter. Those in attendance must observe social distancing of six feet while waiting in line and throughout the check-in and voting process. Election workers must also wear protective gloves and masks, alongside further social distancing regulations

“The Los Angeles Philharmonic is proud to partner with the County of Los Angeles to open the Hollywood Bowl to provide a safe, secure and easily accessible location for people to vote,” said Gail Samuel, President, Hollywood Bowl and Chief Operating Officer, LA Phil, later adding, “While we’re unable this year to gather for magical concert experiences, we are honored to be able to support our community by helping to ensure that everyone has a voice in our democracy.”

The Forum in nearby Inglewood, California will also be opened as a polling place, as will the Madison Square Garden in New York City. Live Nation is also set to open over 100 venues as polling centers across the country. The COVID-19 pandemic had a massive impact on the Hollywood Bowl, causing them to cancel their 2020 summer season events for the first time in 98 years.

Photo Credit: Orlando Romero