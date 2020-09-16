Live Nation Offers Concert Venues As Polling Places in 2020 Election and Announces Initiatives to Support Access to Voting

Home News Aaron Grech September 16th, 2020 - 1:06 PM

At the beginning of the month mxdwn reported that two major venues, The Forum in Inglewood, California and Madison Square Garden in the heart of Manhattan would be serving as polling places for the 2020 election. Ticket vendor and event promoter Live Nation have now announced that The Wiltern and Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles, Emo’s in Austin and the Buckhead Theatre in Atlanta are confirmed as polling places for the upcoming election.

Live Nation are planning on opening up 100 venues around the country to serve as polling places and are closely working with local officials to get this done. They are currently in the vetting process of getting The Fillmore in Philadelphia ready to open as a polling place this November.

The company is also taking further efforts to encourage voter turnout. Their initiatives currently include providing employees with paid time off to vote, providing incentives for employees to serve as poll workers and partnering with organizations on voter access and educational efforts. They are also partnering with More Than A Vote, a coalition of Black athletes and artists who are dedicated to protecting voting rights, and Civic Alliance, a nonpartisan coalition of businesses that encourage voter access.

“Core to what we do at Live Nation is helping amplify voices on stage around the world, and supporting voting is another important way we want to continue making voices heard,” Michael Rapino, President and CEO of Live Nation remarked in a press statement. “We’re honored to work with such incredible partners and will do everything in our power to support and empower voter engagement among our employees and the public.”

Photo Credit: Brett Padelford