PVRIS Shares Darkly Seductive New Video for “Use Me” Featuring 070 Shake

Aaron Grech September 29th, 2020 - 1:52 PM

PVRIS has released a new music video for “Use Me,” the title track of their latest studio album, which came out earlier this month. This track features 070 Shake, a hip hop artist who is currently signed to the Kanye West-founded GOOD Music label.

“Use Me” is directed by Griffin Stoddard, and features a cryptic directorial style, with dark imagery as PVRIS frontwoman Lynn Gunn is shown in a black outfit hanging from a metal pole, alongside images of a snake and even a blood filled tank. The song itself is a blend of pop and hip hop, as Gunn’s solemn delivery is blended in with 070 Shake’s rap like vocal delivery. The instrumental features a steady beat, with brooding synths and a gritty bassline, complemented by wonky backing vocals and subtle strings.

Gunn recently spoke with mxdwn, where she discussed Use Me’s more pop oriented sound, which is a departure from the rock inspired work the group was known for. The performer explained that this change was a result of modern genres taking in outside influences, that don’t require specific genre categorizations.

“Like in hip-hop right now you’re noticing a lot of really cool, grungy guitars being incorporated and in a lot of alternative rock, a lot more hip-hop influences are crossing over into that,” Gunn explained. “So I think there’s a really cool blending happening with genres and pop music and rock music. I think there’s a lot less need to compartmentalize genres or sounds.”

Use Me had several singles including “The Death of Me,” “Gimme A Minute“and “Old Wounds.” The project’s release date was pushed back out of recognition of the Black s Matter movement.

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi