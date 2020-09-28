Laura Veirs Hopefully Yearns for “Another Space and Time” in New Video

Home News Tristan Kinnett September 28th, 2020 - 8:29 PM

A new Laura Veirs song is out, called “Another Space and Time.” The wistful tune came with a music video showing Veirs and some friends dancing in a park.

Veirs opens the track with the hook, “In another space and time, California’s not burning/And the seas don’t rise, I’ll meet you there and I/Will remember the day that the internet died/We found peace of mind.” She plays acoustic guitar on it as usual and is accompanied by bright woodblock drums and catchy strings.

The video starts with Veirs singing and playing guitar before it gets to the dancing. She’s edited to float above the grass while meditating, leaving her guitar to float next to her. As the sun begins to set, the dancers join her wearing unique pink and black outfits.



According to Veirs, the video came about pretty casually. “This is the first time I’ve danced in a music video. I loved dancing in it! It was choreographed by a Portland-based Brazilian dancer named Nelson Euflauzino (who also appears in the video). It was shot by an 18-year old music video director named Twixx Williams. The dancers you see here are friends of mine (not professional dancers). We did all of the rehearsing and shooting socially-distanced and outside over the Covid summer of 2020. The outfits were made by a local stylist named Alethea Dalton (the dress I’m wearing is an old vintage dress owned by Alethea but she made the other dresses).”

She continued to summarize the song’s message, “This song is a dream that we can and will live in a more peaceful, loving world – and a world with more personal freedoms, too. I love how these wishes are embodied in the movements of the dancers. We look free and happy because we were!”

It’s the third single from her upcoming album, My Echo, which is due October 23 via Veirs’ Raven Marching Band label and Bella Union. Previous singles “Burn Too Bright” and “Turquoise Walls” are similarly upbeat indie pop songs filled out with string arrangements. Veirs also released a stripped back folk song called “I Was a Fool” earlier this year as a loose Valentine’s Day single.