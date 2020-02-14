Laura Veirs Releases Heartbreaking New Song “I Was A Fool” for Valentine’s Day

Home News Ashwin Chary February 14th, 2020 - 6:00 AM

Here is the story on Laura Veirs:

Hailing from Colorado Springs, CO, American singer and songwriter, Laura Veirs, dropped her new song, “I Was A Fool,” on Feb. 14, 2020. The song is self-recorded by Veirs and unedited, making it pure heart and soul.

Started off with a falsetto tone, and a calming guitar, Veirs sings of how she was a fool for loving someone, from October to May. The strumming of her guitar accompanies her subtle, yet elegant, unedited voice, fits the vibe of the song, making it sound happy and sad, at the same time.

As the song progresses, the guitar gets louder, as her vocals gain power. The transition from her normal voice to falsetto is poetic in the sense of how she stresses she was a fool.

“I was a fool, I was a fool,” Veirs sings. “Was I really loving you? In October and May, every night and every day, I was a fool.”

As the song creeps to the end, the guitar gets more prominent, gaining momentum with each strum. She finishes off the song, singing of her regret, ending with a comforting chord.

Veirs spoke of how the song came as her marriage was falling apart, and the song wrote itself as all she needed was her voice, a guitar and her phone to record the song. After releasing 11 albums, this song was her first in which she recorded and released in the moment, on her own.

“My marriage was falling apart. I was strumming my guitar and I felt a song coming on. Veirs said. “Normally songwriting for me involves editing and fussing before the song feels ‘right’, but not this time. I grabbed my phone and recorded this song as it wrote itself. It came out this way, completely formed and realized.”

Alongside of her career in music, Veirs is an avid podcaster, hosting the show Midnight Lightning, a podcast about music parents. She is also an award-winning author for her children’s book, Libba, a story about the folk musician Elizabeth Cotton. Veirs also teaches songwriting through Standford University’s Continue Education Program.