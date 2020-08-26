Laura Veirs Releases Deeply Personal Song About The Wake of Divorce “Turquoise Walls”

Home News Matt Matasci August 26th, 2020 - 5:30 AM

Singer songwriter Laura Veirs is releasing a new album in October titled My Echo and today she has shared a new single from the labum, “Turquoise Walls.” Like her recent one-off single “I Was A Fool,” the song deals with her recent divorce in direct terms.

“This song is about me angsting in my room late at night staring at the bedroom walls that my ex and I painted turquoise,” said Veirs. “I like how the Nashville guitar and the banjo add a feeling of lightness to this song with rather dark lyrics. I wrote a bunch of versions of this song; I hit the sweet spot on version #5. This song uses only four chords throughout. Sometimes simpler is better when crafting catchy tunes!”

Veirs has had her world upended not just by her divorce from husband and frequent producer Tucker Martine. The COVID-19 pandemic has also played a damper on her livelihood.

“My world was turned upside down in my divorce and it felt like ‘nothing new’ to be forced into further deep uncertainty with the pandemic,” she said. “I was already prepped for the kind of thinking required for dealing with the unknown. Also, as an artist you always have to deal with that fact anyways since art is such a precarious way to make a living.”

My Echo will be released on October 23 and follows up her 2018 release The Lookout, which was produced by her ex-husband. She also released a new album with her supergroup case/lang/veirs, which was released in 2016.

My Echo Track List

1. “Freedom Feeling”

2. “Another Space and Time”

3. “Turquoise Walls”

4. “Memaloose Island”

5. “End Times”

6. “Burn Too Bright”

7. “Brick Layer”

8. “All the Things”

9. “I Sing to the Tall Man”

10. “Vapor Trails”