Zero 7 Announces Shadows EP, First New Record in Five Years for October 2020 Release and Shares Title Track

Downtempo legends Zero 7 are back with the announcement of a new EP called Shadows, which is their first record in five years. The EP features a new lead singer for the band, British singer Lou Stone, joining the band’s core duo of Henry Binns and Sam Hardaker. Shadows will be released on October 23, 2020 and is the band’s first record since they released EP3 in 2015 – they haven’t released a full-length album since 2009’s Yeah Ghost.

While it’s been several years since the group last released a collection of music, they’ve shared one-off tracks in the time since. In 2019 they released the song “Swimmers” with Jem Cooke and “Aurora” with longtime collaborator Jose Gonzalez. In 2004 the duo released one mxdwn’s favorite albums of that year, When It Falls.

The new video that accompanies the release of “Shadows,” the new song and title track from the EP, was directed by Julian House. House also created the cover of Zero 7’s debut album in 2001, Simple Things.

“We’ve gone back to the future with Lou Stone,” say Zero 7. “This song is a lockdown talk between lonely souls and shadows…Remote reciprocity…”