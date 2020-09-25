Marilyn Manson Becomes a Zombie in New Music Video for “Don’t Chase the Dead” Featuring The Walking Dead’s Norman Reedus

Home News Roy Lott September 25th, 2020 - 12:45 AM

Marilyn Manson has released the music video for his track “Don’t Chase The Dead.” The video is directed by Travis Shinn and features Manson and actor Norman Reedus, known for his role in The Walking Dead. The two spend the majority of the video of driving around the streets at night with a mysterious woman, who so happens to be Manson’s girlfriend Lindsay Usich in the backseat. Manson ends up getting wounded, leaving him deadly injured. See the clip below.

“Don’t Chase The Dead” is featured on Manson’s latest LP We Are Chaos, which debuted in the top 10 of the Billboard 200 and the #1 o the Rock charts. Mxdwn wrote that the album where “fans will find themselves embracing his world once again” and “is an album that will show the world that Manson has his foot on the gas pedal.”

We Are Chaos is the follow up to his 2017 album Heaven Upside Down and Manson stated that the album “was recorded to its completion without anyone hearing it until it was finished.” Manson also recently expressed interest for him and singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile, to perform a cover of the Judy Garland classic “Somewhere Over The Rainbow” with her. Manson also teamed up with Linda Perry of 4 Non Blondes for a cover of “Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This),” and “The Dope Show.”

Before COVID, Manson took part in the We Are Hear’s “Heaven is Rock & Roll” Gala, which took place at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles, CA.