Marilyn Manson Channels Post Punk in New Track “Don’t Chase the Dead”

Marilyn Manson is back and has released a new track called “Don’t Chase the Dead” from his much anticipated upcoming album We Are Chaos, out this Friday, September 11. According to the PRP, Manson worked closely with Shooter Jennings on the forthcoming album and will be released on Loma Vista Recordings. Much like Manson’s catalog, “Don’t Chase the Dead” is a thunderous, raging song with heavy guitar and vocals. Check out the song below.

“Don’t Chase the Dead” is the second single released thus far from the new album, following the album’s title track released earlier this year. We Are Chaos serves as the follow up to his 2017 album Heaven Upside Down and Manson stated that the album “was recorded to its completion without anyone hearing it until it was finished.” Manson also recently expresssed interest for him and singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile, to perform a cover of the Judy Garland classic “Somewhere Over The Rainbow” with her. Manson also teamed up with Linda Perry of 4 Non Blondes for a cover of “Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This),” and “The Dope Show.”

Before COVID, Manson took part in the We Are Hear’s “Heaven is Rock & Roll” Gala, which took place at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles, CA.

Photo Credit: Owen Ela