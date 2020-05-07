Cold War Kids Releases New Song “1 x 1” Featuring Wesley Schultz of The Lumineers

Home News Drew Feinerman May 7th, 2020 - 2:30 PM

Long Beach, California based indie rock band Cold War Kids have released a new song, “1 x 1,” along with a music video. The song was co-written by OneRepublic’s Brent Kutzle and features The Lumineers’ Wesley Schultz on vocals.

“1 x 1” serves as an epic vocal display, as just an acoustic guitar and string accompaniment joins the voices of Nathan Willet and the rest of Cold War Kids and Schultz’s harmonies during the song’s chorus. The lyrics are powerful, as themes of isolation and loneliness resonate throughout the vocals. Nonetheless, the song does have an uplifting vibe, mostly due to the illustrious vocal performances and tender harmonies. The video, like the song, is minimalist and simple, as just a black and white shot of the band performing their song with images projected on the walls in the background.

Willet commented on the song, stating, “‘1 x 1’ was inspired by the stories of child migrants separated from their families at the border. Now that we are all quarantined, it has taken on an extra meaning…One by one each of us are staying apart to help the whole of us.”

Cold War Kids are coming off of the release of their most recent album, New Age Norms 1, that was released in November of last year. While the album felt somewhat empty and incomplete, there are two more volumes of New Age Norms expected to be released, which will perhaps add some completion to the first volume. If “1 x 1” marks the first single in the second volume, it would appear the band may be taking a step in the right direction.

Photo Credit: Brett Padelford