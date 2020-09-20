Monster Magnet Cancels Their Early 2021 Power Trip Tour Due to COVID-19

Home News Peter Mann September 20th, 2020 - 12:16 AM

Due to the unforeseeable future of the current coronavirus pandemic, Red Bank, New Jersey stoner rock collective, Monster Magnet, recently announced the cancellation of their early 2021 Powertrip tour. As previously reported by Theprp, “Intended as a celebration of the band’s 1998 gold-certified album ‘Powertrip‘, the trek was originally postponed earlier this year amid COVID-19 concerns.”

Monster Magnet’s current touring roster is comprised of frontman Dave Wyndorf (lead vocals/rhythm guitar), lead guitarists Garrett Sweeney and Phil Caivano, Alec Morton (bass) and Bob Pantella (drums). Monster Magnet has recorded a total of ten full-length studio albums, including their latest musical offering 2018’s Mindfucker, via Napalm Records.

According to the above source, Monster Magnet spoke collectively to the recent cancellation of their repeatedly postponed Powertrip tour and how unfair to ticket holders for the uncertain status of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic leading to refunding fans, saying:

Unfortunately, due to ongoing covid concerns and continued restrictions we are canceling our January/February 2021 USA tour. Holding your money and moving the tour for a second time hoping to be open where we move it to does not seem logical or fair at this point. We would prefer you all had the money back in your pockets and we hope to rebook this at a more appropriate time for all. Please get refunds at point of purchase.

Tour Dates:

1/21 – Sayreville, NJ – Starland Ballroom

1/22 – Brooklyn, NY – Elsewhere

1/23 – Boston, MA – Sinclair

1/24 – Philadelphia, PA – Underground Arts

1/26 – Pittsburgh, PA – Rex Theater

1/27 – Toronto, ON – The Opera House

1/29 – Flint, MI – The Machine Shop

1/30 – Chicago, IL – The Metro

1/31 – Minneapolis, MN – Fine Line

2/2 – Denver, CO – The Oriental Theater

2/3 – Salt Lake City, UT – Metro Bar

2/5 – Vancouver, BC – The Rickshaw

2/6 – Seattle, WA – El Corazon

2/7 – Portland, OR – Hawthorne Theater

2/9 – San Francisco, CA – Great American Music Hall

2/10 – Los Angeles, CA – The Fonda

2/11 – Las Vegas, NV – House of Blues

2/12 – San Diego, CA – House of Blues

2/15 – Dallas, TX – Gas Monkey Bar & Grill

2/17 – Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade

2/18 – Charleston, SC – The Music Farm

2/19 – Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Sound Stage