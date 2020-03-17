Monster Magnet Announces Rescheduled Winter 2021 Celebration of Powertrip Tour Dates

Home News Aaron Grech March 17th, 2020 - 8:37 PM

American rock band Monster Magnet will be rescheduling their tour for next winter, in light of the recent coronavirus pandemic. Their new “Celebration of Powertrip” tour will kick off next January at the Starland Ballroom in Sayreville, New Jersey on January 21st and will end at the Baltimore Sound Stage in Maryland on February 19th.

“So sorry to postpone the tour but under the circumstances I’m sure everybody can relate,” the ban’s frontman Dave Wyndorf stated in a press release. “Sweaty, live rock music and pandemics aren’t a good mix. So we’re gonna reschedule this thing and do it at a time when everyone can rub shoulders without freaking out! Thanks to everyone who bought tickets. Stay well and we’ll see you on the other side!”

This tour will honor the anniversary of their fourth studio album Powertrip, which was originally released in 1998, launching the group into mainstream success due to their hit single “Space Lord.” The band also had several other singles including “Powertrip”, “Temple of Your Dreams”, and “See You in Hell” which were featured on the album.

The New Jersey rock outfit is composed of lead vocalist and guitarist Dave Wyndorf, guitarist Phil Caivano, drummer Bob Pantella, guitarist Garrett Sweeney and bassist Chris Kosnik. DUring their 21 year career the group have released a total of 10 studio albums, with their most recent Mindfucker being released by Napalm records back in 2018.

Tour Dates:

1/21 – Sayreville, NJ – Starland Ballroom

1/22 – Brooklyn, NY – Elsewhere

1/23 – Boston, MA – Sinclair

1/24 – Philadelphia, PA – Underground Arts

1/26 – Pittsburgh, PA – Rex Theater

1/27 – Toronto, ON – The Opera House

1/29 – Flint, MI – The Machine Shop

1/30 – Chicago, IL – The Metro

1/31 – Minneapolis, MN – Fine Line

2/2 – Denver, CO – The Oriental Theater

2/3 – Salt Lake City, UT – Metro Bar

2/5 – Vancouver, BC – The Rickshaw

2/6 – Seattle, WA – El Corazon

2/7 – Portland, OR – Hawthorne Theater

2/9 – San Francisco, CA – Great American Music Hall

2/10 – Los Angeles, CA – The Fonda

2/11 – Las Vegas, NV – House of Blues

2/12 – San Diego, CA – House of Blues

2/15 – Dallas, TX – Gas Monkey Bar & Grill

2/17 – Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade

2/18 – Charleston, SC – The Music Farm

2/19 – Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Sound Stage