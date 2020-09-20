Local Natives Take Us Into A Seussian World in New Video for “Statues In The Garden (ARRAS)”

Home News Alex Limbert September 20th, 2020 - 1:48 PM

Los Angeles-based indie rock band Local Natives released a dreamy new track titled “Statues In The Garden (ARRAS)” out on Los Angeles-based Loma Vista Recordings and accompanying psychedelic animated video by Los Angeles-based Jamie K. Wolfe. According to a press release, “Its swirling, intricate arrangement frames the depiction of someone reconciling changes in themselves with a world that is also constantly changing.”

According to her website, Wolfe is known for her “wild hand drawn lines & bold pallets to build offbeat, high energy worlds. Through her frenetic, animated characters, she seeks to tap into the raw volcanic energy that simmers within all of us.”

The video for “Statues In The Garden (ARRAS)” lives up to that standard. It starts off with a black sky with white starts at night over a dark green garden with yellow, red, orange and brown flowers. A reddish orange sun appears and the sky becomes yellow. The only character in the video appears sitting in the garden wearing blue. That’s when the first yellow lemon of many appears in a spinning orange hand.

The character appears mesmerized by the lemon and dreams about slicing it into two. Then three slot machine reels appear, spinning on the screen with nothing but lemons. Naturally, the winning combination occurs with three lemons in a row. Lemons start falling from the sky. The character’s head goes away and then multiple arms with hands come out from his body catching the lemons.

The character plays the slot machine again. This time there are pictures of him and a flow in addition to the lemons. After a few spins, he lines up all the lemons again. Lemons multiply, more lemons fall and the garden is covered with lemons. The video ends with the character laying in a pile of lemons staring a sliced lemon.

The song is dreamy and relaxing. The guitars are recording pretty interestingly with lullaby-like arpeggios panning from right to left. The vocal style also creates somewhat of a sleepy effect.

In case you are wondering what “Arras” means, “Arras” is the town in France where the song was first demoed.

Earlier this year, the band released a three volume remix album entitled Violet Street (Remixes). They also played the song “Dark Days (featuring Amelia Meath)” on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in March.

We recently reported on a tour that the band was set to do prior to the COVID 19 outbreak however the tour was canceled due to the pandemic.

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna