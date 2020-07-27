Austra Runs Through The Empty Streets in Video for New Song “I Am Not Waiting”

Home News Matt Matasci July 27th, 2020 - 2:00 AM

Today Canadian electronic wizards Austra releases a new video for her single “I Am Not Waiting” from the excellent LP HiRUDiN, which was released in May. The video doesn’t go live until 7 AM PST, though the Youtube chatroom is live now for fans to discuss all things Austra. We recently spoke with Katie Stelmanis, the main artist behind Austra, to discuss what she was up to during the COVID-19 lockdowns and more information on the making of her new album.

“I Am Not Waiting” follows previous singles from the album “Risk It,” “Mountain Baby” and “ANYWAYZ.” The song “Risk It” was her first piece of new music in three years, when she released the also-incredible album Future Politics.

The song features a bouncy beat and Stelmanis singing in a falsetto, before transitioning into a dancefloor ready beat with the lyrics “I’m over you” repeating over and over. Along with the song, the video features a dancer moving through the empty streets of a major city. They move from commercial districts to residential and industrial districs, gradually shedding clothing and becoming a glittering spectre. Cuts of Stelmanis singing the chorus are interjected throughout the video, her disembodied head placed atop pillars.

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna