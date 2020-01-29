Austra Releases First New Song in Three Years “Risk It” and Announces Spring 2020 Tour Dates

Home News Matt Matasci January 29th, 2020 - 7:15 AM

Today Austra is back with her first new song since 2017, when she released the simply breathtaking album Future Politics. That album featured songs like “We Were Alive” and “I Love You More Than Yourself,” the two of which ranked on our Best Songs of 2017 list and helped propel Future Politics to #4 on our Best Albums of 2017 list.

Today she’s sharing a new song called “Risk It,” which opens with some dramatic synthesizers before eerily high-pitched vocals ring out with the song’s title – “Risk it / Risk it.” Then Austra’s smooth yet emotive vocals enter the mix, bringing it back to the boundary-pushing style of electronic-pop that she has so impressively mastered.

In addition to the new song, Austra’s announced a series of shows, mostly in Europe during the springtime. These dates includes tops in London, Paris, Barcelona, Berlin, Warsaw, Madrid and other major cities. Kicking off the tour are two lone North American dates, the first in Toronto and the second in New York City on May 7. In our interview with Austra, she said about the live experience at her shows, she offered an anecdote about a show she’d attended recently.

“I think it’s really important to have spaces where you can just feel welcome and it’s kind of rare to feel that,” she said. “I went to a Discwoman show while I was in Mexico City. You have this feeling you didn’t even know you were missing, which is to have like, so many women there. All the people in the front were women, all the DJs were women, and I was like “Oh My God, I’ve never experienced this in a club,” just feeling totally at ease, totally comfortable. I just want to try and create a space like that for people to be able come to.”

Austra Spring 2020 Tour Dates

5/5 – Toronto, CA – Longboat Hall

5/7 – New York, NY – The Sultan Room

5/12 – London, UK – Hoxton Hall

5/13 – Paris, France – Le Badaboum

5/14 – Barcelona, Spain – Mil.Leni Festival

5/16 – Palma de Mallorca, Spain – Mallorca Live Festival

5/18 – Berlin, Germany – Theater Im Delphi

5/20 – Warsaw, Poland – Niebo

5/21 – Vienna, Austria – 21st – WUK

5/22 – Madrid, Spain – Tomavistas Festival

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat