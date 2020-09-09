YouTube Music and NIVA Announces Partnership on Plan Featuring “Unique Programming” to “Bring Live Performances Back into Music Venues Safely

Home News Aaron Grech September 9th, 2020 - 7:07 PM

YouTube Music has announced a partnership with the National Independent Venue Association (NIVA), with the goal of preserving independent live music venues through the Save Our Stages initiative. This initiative will work toward “unique programming that will help bring live performances back into music venues safely,” with YouTube stepping in with support of the NIVA Emergency Relief Fund. More details will be revealed in the future.

“YouTube is a place where artists and fans around the world come to connect and build community,” Robert Kyncl, YouTube Chief Business Officer said in a statement to Variety. “With traditional concerts on hold, never has there been a more important time to support the live music industry through our partnership with NIVA. We’re committed to doing our part in saving independent venues and continuing to bring artists and fans together through music.”

Several prominent United States senators have already collaborated on the Save Our Stages act, with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer holding an event in support of the legislation last month. This event in New York City also held an appearance from LCD Soundsystem frontman James Murphy.

Back in Jul,y Amazon Music, BMI, RIAA and the “Big Three” major labels: Sony Music Entertainment, Universal Music Group and Warner Music Group, expressed support for the RESTART Act in a letter to Congress. This legislation was made to assist small businesses with funding and was also NIVA supported. Funding for independent venues is dire during this time, a recent report in the summer showed that 90 percent of venues could shut down down during the pandemic, if they are not provided aid.