Janelle Monáe Implores Us to Stand Up for Voting Rights in New Song “Turntables” from All In: The Fight for Democracy

Alternative R&B superstar Janelle Monáe is back with a new single “Turntables,” which was written specifically for and is set to be featured in the upcoming Amazon Studios documentary, All In: The Fight For Democracy. This upcoming documentary will be released on September 18, but the single is out now via Wondaland Arts Society, Bad Boy Records and Atlantic. The tracks writing credits are by Monáe, Nathaniel Irvin III and George A. Peters with production by Nate “Rocket” Wonder and Roman GianArthur.

“Turntables” is an uplifting R&B track, with a slick funk bass and a dance like beat with a catchy vocal sample that helps drive the tempo in a fun manner. The chorus takes cues from gospel and classic R&B during its anthemic chrous, as the lyrics speak of the tables turning for the American people.

All In: The Fight for Democracy discusses the issues of voter suppression in The United States, interweaving personal experiences with current activism and historical insight that explore the fractured nature of the country’s voting system, which has been present since its inception. The project was directed by Oscar-nominated and Emmy-winning filmmaker Liz Garbus and Oscar-nominated and Emmy-nominated filmmaker Lisa Cortés.

Monáe’s most recent studio album Dirty Computer came out in 2018 and featured the performer’s signature blend of electronica, funk, pop, and R&B mixed with futuristic concepts and political statements. The artist released a music video for “Crazy Classic Life” in late 2018 and recently shared a tweet regarding Kamala Harris’ pick as Democrativ Presidential candidate Joe Biden’s running-mate.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat