Sade Announces Vinyl Box Set of Their Complete Discography

Sade announces that they will be re-releasing their complete discography in a pure 180-gram, black vinyl box set titled This Far on October 9 via Sony Records. The album includes high resolution digitally remastered versions of all six of the band’s albums including Diamond Life (1984), Promise (1985), Stronger Than Pride (1988), Love Deluxe (1992), Lovers Rock (2000) and Soldier of Love (2010).
Remastering took place at the world renowned Abbey Road Studios, where the Beatles, Pink Floyd and many others chose to record their music. According to the band’s website, “the elaborate, half-speed mastering process has produced exceptionally clean and detailed audio whilst remaining faithful to the band’s intended sound. No additional digital limiting was used in the mastering process, so the six albums benefit from the advantage of extra clarity and pure fidelity, preserving the dynamic range of the original mixes for the very first time.”
Additionally, the album will be packaged in a “beautifully finished, white case-bound box,” according to the band’s website, continuing, “the six album sleeves have been meticulously reproduced in exact detail with authentic paper and printing methods, perfectly replicated for the first time since their original release.”
According to Pitchfork, Sade was included in their “200 Best Albums of the 1980s” list. Sade’s Diamond Life album reached number 10 while their album Stronger than Pride came in at number 37.
Sade’s last release came in 2018 when they co-wrote and co-produced “Flower In The Universe” with Andrew Hale and Ben Travers for the soundtrack. Prior to that, their last release was Soldier of Love in 2010.
The six album vinyl box set This Far can be pre ordered at the band’s website and is expected to ship Dec 2020.
Diamond Life Track List
Side A
Smooth Operator
Your Love Is King
Hang On To Your Love
Frankie’S First Affair
When Am I Going To Make A Living
Side B
Cherry Pie
Sally
I Will Be Your Friend
Why Can’T We Live Together
Promise Track List
Side A
Is It A Crime
The Sweetest Taboo
War Of The Hearts
Jezebel
Side B
Mr Wrong
Never As Good As The First Time
Fear
Tar Baby
Maureen
Stronger Than Pride Track List
Side A
Love Is Stronger Than Pride
Paradise
Nothing Can Come Between Us
Haunt Me
Turn My Back On You
Side B
Keep Looking
Clean Heart
Give It Up
I Never Thought I’D See The Day
Siempre Hay Esperanza
Love Deluxe Track List
Side A
No Ordinary Love
Feel No Pain
I Couldn’t Love You More
Like a Tattoo
Side B
Kiss Of Life
Cherish The Day
Pearls
Bulletproof Soul
Mermaid
Lovers Rock Track List
Side A
By Your Side
Flow
King Of Sorrow
Somebody Already Broke My Heart
All About Our Love
Slave Song
Side B
The Sweetest Gift
Every Word
Immigrant
Lovers Rock
It’S Only Love That Gets You Through
Soldier Of Love Track List
Side A
The Moon And The Sky
Soldier Of Love
Morning Bird
Babyfather
Long Hard Road
Side B
Be That Easy
Bring Me Home
In Another Time
Skin
The Safest Place