Sade Announces Vinyl Box Set of Their Complete Discography

Alex Limbert September 5th, 2020 - 11:51 PM

Sade announces that they will be re-releasing their complete discography in a pure 180-gram, black vinyl box set titled This Far on October 9 via Sony Records. The album includes high resolution digitally remastered versions of all six of the band’s albums including Diamond Life (1984), Promise (1985), Stronger Than Pride (1988), Love Deluxe (1992), Lovers Rock (2000) and Soldier of Love (2010).

Remastering took place at the world renowned Abbey Road Studios, where the Beatles, Pink Floyd and many others chose to record their music. According to the band’s website, “the elaborate, half-speed mastering process has produced exceptionally clean and detailed audio whilst remaining faithful to the band’s intended sound. No additional digital limiting was used in the mastering process, so the six albums benefit from the advantage of extra clarity and pure fidelity, preserving the dynamic range of the original mixes for the very first time.”

Additionally, the album will be packaged in a “beautifully finished, white case-bound box,” according to the band’s website, continuing, “the six album sleeves have been meticulously reproduced in exact detail with authentic paper and printing methods, perfectly replicated for the first time since their original release.”

According to Pitchfork, Sade was included in their “200 Best Albums of the 1980s” list. Sade’s Diamond Life album reached number 10 while their album Stronger than Pride came in at number 37.

Sade’s last release came in 2018 when they co-wrote and co-produced “Flower In The Universe” with Andrew Hale and Ben Travers for the soundtrack. Prior to that, their last release was Soldier of Love in 2010.

The six album vinyl box set This Far can be pre ordered at the band’s website and is expected to ship Dec 2020.

Diamond Life Track List

Side A

Smooth Operator

Your Love Is King

Hang On To Your Love

Frankie’S First Affair

When Am I Going To Make A Living

Side B

Cherry Pie

Sally

I Will Be Your Friend

Why Can’T We Live Together

Promise Track List

Side A

Is It A Crime

The Sweetest Taboo

War Of The Hearts

Jezebel

Side B

Mr Wrong

Never As Good As The First Time

Fear

Tar Baby

Maureen

Stronger Than Pride Track List

Side A

Love Is Stronger Than Pride

Paradise

Nothing Can Come Between Us

Haunt Me

Turn My Back On You

Side B

Keep Looking

Clean Heart

Give It Up

I Never Thought I’D See The Day

Siempre Hay Esperanza

Love Deluxe Track List

Side A

No Ordinary Love

Feel No Pain

I Couldn’t Love You More

Like a Tattoo

Side B

Kiss Of Life

Cherish The Day

Pearls

Bulletproof Soul

Mermaid

Lovers Rock Track List

Side A

By Your Side

Flow

King Of Sorrow

Somebody Already Broke My Heart

All About Our Love

Slave Song

Side B

The Sweetest Gift

Every Word

Immigrant

Lovers Rock

It’S Only Love That Gets You Through

Soldier Of Love Track List

Side A

The Moon And The Sky

Soldier Of Love

Morning Bird

Babyfather

Long Hard Road

Side B

Be That Easy

Bring Me Home

In Another Time

Skin

The Safest Place