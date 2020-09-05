Helms Alee Shares New Animated Video for “Lay Waste Child”

Home News Ariel King September 5th, 2020 - 7:56 PM

Helms Alee has shared a new animated video created by Aaron Guadamuz for their 2019 single, “Lay Waste Child.” The song first appeared on the band’s fifth studio album, Noctiluca, and the track’s new music video reflects on changing landscapes found in major cities.

“‘Lay Waste Child’ got me thinking of the industries and modern commerce that have changed cities like Seattle and San Francisco and how in some cases the people behind them have nothing more to gain yet relentlessly pursue profitability and maximization with unclear motives,” Guadamuz said in a press statement. “Trophy hunting happens on the grandest scale and those in the lowest of positions are often treated the worst. I instantly felt a deep connection with the band and these themes seem even more timely now than when we began.”

With a Looney-Tunes influenced intro, the animated video delves into scum-made monsters and industrial landscapes. Waves with monsters pouring out of them flash on the screen, with the video transitioning to show the inside of a factory. A lab shows viewers here the monsters had been created, with the animation depicting gray hues with vibrant neon flashes of color. The monsters spend the entirety of the video walking forward and looking miserable, a few fighting with each other however not getting any further.

“A dark song and dark imagery with places of hope and color,” Helms Alee said in a press statement. “Our call to arms to refuse to wallow in darkness but instead find and create beauty.”

The beating drums and whining guitar remain consistent throughout the length of the track, with the chorus chanting, “Human fault line rise/ Long live short life/ Old lies pacify, paralyze/ Lay waste, child/ Long live short life.” Each member of the band joins together for the lyrics, the song creating a feeling of trudging forward and becoming bored with the mundane.

Noctiluca’s other singles have included “Interachnid,” “Beat Up” and “Spider Jar.” Following the album’s release, Helms Alee joined Cave In for their tour around North America.

Photo credit: Raymond Flotat