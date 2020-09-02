Kanye West Says Joe Biden Campaign Posters in Animal Crossing Are “Super Fresh”

Home News Aaron Grech September 2nd, 2020 - 5:45 PM

Kanye West recently had some positive responses to Democratic Presidential Nominee Joe Biden’s virtual campaign posters featured in the Nintendo video game Animal Crossing New Horizons. In a Twitter post West called the designs “super fresh,” stating that “The world needs more Joy…” following a post where he shared an article covering these posters.

The designs that were released by his campaign currently include the official Biden-Harris logo, a Team Joe logo, a Joe Pride logo, aviator sunglasses in red, white and blue. Animal Crossing New Horizons hosts a Creative Designs feature that allows users to make and share unique furniture and clothing items within the game.

The world needs more Joy… this idea is super fresh — ye (@kanyewest) September 2, 2020

This positive reaction is out of the ordinary for West, who has been accused of trying to steal votes from Biden’s campaign with his own presidential run, which he did not deny in a text interview earlier this year. Four officials close to the Republican party, three of whom have close ties with Republican President Donald Trump, have been working to get West on the presidential ballots of several states. Attorneys’ for West’s campaign have also filed a lawsuit to his nomination challenge in the state of Wisconsin, where they levied allegations against that state’s Democratic Party.

During a new interview with Nick Cannon uploaded yesterday, West denied the allegations that he was working with Republicans to run his presidential campaign. When asked if he was paid to provide a distraction for the election, West replied “Bro, can’t nobody pay me. I got more money than Trump.”