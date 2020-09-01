Crippled Black Phoenix Soundtracks A Look Into Societal and Environmental Ills in New Video for “Lost”

Home News Aaron Grech September 1st, 2020 - 4:55 PM

Rock band Crippled Black Phoenix are back with the latest single from their upcoming studio album Ellengæst “Lost.” The group debuted a new music video for the single directed by Guilherme Henriques, while the record itself is set to be released on October 9 via Season of Mist!

“Lost” is a harsh critique of societal poverty and environmental degradation, which are both shown to come to a crossroads as decrepit ghettos, tent cities, slaughterhouses and dying landscapes are shot in sepia-tone. The song’s dark atmosphere matches this tone, as the gritty guitar chords build up into an anthemic chorus which rings out “We are lost as humans.”

“As the quote goes from Belinda’s lyrics ‘The dangerous nature of an ignorant mind, the final fall for mankind.’ This line stands out to represent our feelings on the subject of global and human decline,” the band’s mastermind Justin Greaves explained, before adding: “Generally people know more of what happens in the world than they’re willing to face, instead they turn away and choose to ignore things that are uncomfortable or inconvenient. Well, we’d like to invite those people to be aware and maybe get some fucking empathy!”

This latest single follows “Cry of Love,” which featured Ryan Patterson of Fotocrime. The band formed in 2004 and while they have gravitated toward a somewhat progressive/post-rock style with these latest singles, they began touring alongside slude/doom metal outfits such as Iron Monkey, Electric Wizard and Teeth Of Lions Rule The Divine. Their two most recent records are New Dark Age, Bronze and Great Escape.