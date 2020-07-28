Crippled Black Phoenix Announces New Album Ellengæst for October 2020 Release and Shares New Video for Stunning New Song “Cry Of Love” featuring Ryan Patterson of Fotocrime

Home News Aaron Grech July 28th, 2020 - 7:05 PM

UK rock outfit Crippled Black Phoenix have announced a new studio album Ellengæst. which is set to be released via Season of Mist!. The outfit have also announced the project’s debut single “Cry of Love,” which features guest vocalist Ryan Michael Patterson of Fotocrime and hosts a music video directed by Guilherme Henriques.

“Cry of Love” opens with a man waking up in his home carrying a white sheet, which he then walks over all the way to the coast, traversing a forest and town on the way. Once he reached the coast, he sets the sheet next to him, as he falls asleep on the coast. Sonically, the track features brooding vocals from Patterson and a blend of post-rock break downs and post-punk guitar chords, that create an interesting blend of sounds.

“The song lyrics are about Ryan’s cat Willie who sadly passed away. Coincidentally, at the same time we (Belinda and myself) lost two of our cat family, Nell and Tigger (the old three-legged dude who starred on the cover of Horrific Honorifics),” the band’s Justin Greaves explained. “So this song is like a coming together to celebrate the love we have for the cats, how we miss them and how they influence our lives.”

Greaves is the main mind behind the project, which he formed in 2004 following a run with various sludge and doom metal outfits such as Iron Monkey, Electric Wizard and Teeth Of Lions Rule The Divin. This will be Crippled Black Phoenix’s seventh studio album, following previous releases New Dark Age, Bronze and Great Escape.

Ellengæst track list

1. House Of Fools

2. Lost

3. In The Night

4. Cry Of Love

5. Everything I Say

6. (-)

7. The Invisible Past

8. She’s In Parties