STRFKR Announces Surprise-Release of New Album Ambient 1

Home News Paige Willis August 27th, 2020 - 4:48 PM

STRFKR just announced that they will be releasing their album, Ambient 1. The release is a surprise and will be going live at midnight tonight EST. STRFKR is releasing this album piggybacking on their latest release Future Past Life. Before these last two releases it had been four years since they released their last project called Being No One, Going No Where.



Their past albums have been “hyper catchy” and “danceable pop” according to their biographical page on Riot Act Media. Ambient 1 will take a different turn towards a different route. Riot Act Media describes it as “It’s patient, playful, and calming music that travels through passageways of chaos and anxiety on a journey towards healing.”

The inspiration from this album came on the back of their last album release, but there was also a source of inspiration that came from unique finds. Josh Hodges, the writer for the band was taking a trip in Joshua Tree while he experimented with a friends synthesizer. Hodges also found inspiration from cassette tapes that were discovered at estate sales and ambient music by his favorite artists.

Ambient 1 will have different structures of songs than the band normally puts out directing them away from the normal pop songs that they release. The songs are also instrumental, so the experience is completely based in getting lost in the sounds that the music provides.

Ambient 1 Track list: