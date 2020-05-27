Jello Biafra and Guantanamo School of Medicine Are Working on a New Album

Home News Aaron Grech May 27th, 2020 - 11:06 AM

Photo Credit: Nathan Edge

Punk legend Jello Biafra has announced that he will be working on a new album titled Tea Party Revenge Porn with his band the Guantanamo School of Medicine. This upcoming project has a fall release date and will be out via Alternative Tentacles. These details were revealed in a video posted by the concert series Punk Rock Bowling, with the band stating that fans can expect to hear some of their new tracks this July.

This will be Jello Biafra and The Guantanamo School of Medicine’s first studio album since the release of White People and the Damage Done over seven years ago. The record brought back Biafra’s satirical style, with its over the top political lyrics recalling the performer’s glory days with his pioneering punk outfit the Dead Kenendys.

Biafra is best known for fronting the Dead Kennedys from their formation in 1978 until their dissolution in 1986, when the band sued him over unpaid royalties. The singer is not on good terms with his former band, and reportedly turned down an offer to reunite with them at Riot Fest in 2017.

While Biafra is best known for his role as a punk frontman, he has also dabbled in several other ventures, including spoken word poetry and politics, which he constantly skewers in his music. He ran for the Green party’s presidential nomination in the 2000 presidential election, losing second to Ralph Nader, while also remaining active in causes for civil rights and social justice.

