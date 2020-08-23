Dais Records Announce Reissue of Coil’s Iconic Record Musick to Play in the Dark For November 2020 Release

Home News Jesse Raymer August 23rd, 2020 - 7:15 PM

Experimental record label Dais announced that they are releasing a reissue of Coil’s iconic 1999 record Musick to Play in the Dark on November 27, 2020. This reissue marks the first time in 20 years the album will be available on CD, vinyl, and digital forms. Coil formed in 1982 and consisted of Peter Christopherson and John Balance.

Unfortunately, in 2004, Balance tragically fell to his death. Following his death, Christopherson announced that Coil would cease to exist. Their final release was their 2005 album The Ape of Naples, which was the record they were working on before Balance’s untimely passing. Six years later, in 2010, Christopherson passed away in his sleep.

Though the duo’s career was cut short, they still were a force to be reckoned with in the experimental music scene. Coil released 18 studio albums in their 22 year run, which included a reworked demo album titled The New Backwards, which was released in 2008 and reworked by Christopherson and producer Danny Hyde.



According to a press release, the reissue of Musick to Play in the Dark will include a double LP with unedited versions of each track, and a “D-side” vinyl art etching. Acclaimed sound engineer Josh Bonati also remastered both the CD and vinyl reissues, and artist Nathaniel Young has reworked the album artwork. Rounding out these contributors are Drew McDowall and Thighpaulsandra, who supervised this reissue.

Earlier this year, Cold Spring Label announced a double LP reissue of Coil’s 1992 record Stolen & Contaminated Songs. Additionally, back in 2018, Coil’s 1998 Time Machines had a reissue as well. Regarding the reissue, mxdwn reviewer Vanessa Phan stated that: “Coil alters the listener’s sense of reality they had before embarking on the Time Machines odyssey, making sure that everyday processes of thought and understanding are thrown into a dark and surreal abyss where time is no longer linear.”

Preorder for Musick to Play in the Dark is available here.

Musick to Play in the Dark Reissue track list

1. Are You Shivering?

2. Red Birds Will Fly Out Of The East And Destroy Paris In A Night

3. Red Queen

4. Broccoli

5. Strange Birds

6. The Dreamer Is Still Asleep