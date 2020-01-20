Coil Set to Release 2 LP Reissue of Stolen & Contaminated Songs

Home News Roy Lott January 20th, 2020 - 10:38 PM

Cold Spring label has announced the long-awaited reissue of Coil’s 1992 album Stolen & Contaminated Songs, presented on CD and, for the first time, on vinyl. “Stolen & Contaminated Songs” was recorded and produced by Coil in 1992 and is comprised of over 60 minutes of outtakes and unreleased songs, evolved during the recording sessions for their prior album, “Love’s Secret Domain”.”S&C Songs” walks a fine line between tradition and innovation, continually creating semi-abstract soundscapes with a cinematic quality, stated in a press release.

The album received much critical acclaim, with Electronic Sound saying “The album saw Balance and Sleazy embrace sampling, oh, and huge quantities of drrugs. With areas of the sudio out of bounds due to hallucinations of, among other things, “larval shells rearing up like huge mummies”, Sleazy described the sessions as “pretty mad”… It’s a great record and this accompanying set is essential. The sinister title track, here in an alternate version, is typical of Coil’s greatness.”Norman Records stated “Stolen & Contaminated Songs goes wherever John Balance and Peter Christopherson wanted it too. And theirs is such a clarity of psychedelic thought that it all sits very happily together… The album shows Coil’s ability to balance experimentation with tradition and give abstract ideas widescreen scope.”