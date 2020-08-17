Two Men Arrested in Connection with 2002 Murder of Run DMC DJ Jam Master Jay

Home News Aaron Grech August 17th, 2020 - 12:57 PM

Two men have been arrested in connection with the 2002 murder of Jam Master Jay, the legendary DJ of the pioneering hop hop group Run DMC. The artist, whose real name was Jason Mizell, was killed in a recording studio in Jamaica, Queens in an execution-style murder back in 2002. The men who have been arrested in connection with the murder are Ronald Washington, who is currently in jail for robbery and Karl Jordan Jr., who was arrested yesterday.

According to the New York Post, this murder was in connection to a drug deal that Mizell was allegedly involved in. The outlet reports that the prevailing belief at the time asserted that two intermediaries who were close with Mizell allegedly ran off with the drugs and money, leaving him unable to pay back the suppliers, but this has since been disproven.

According to CNN, Mizell acquired about 10 kilograms of cocaine in 2002. Mizell allegedly intended to distribute the drugs to Washington, Jordan and others, but allegedly cut Washington out of the deal following a dispute between Washington and an alleged co-conspirator.

According to the indictment, this led Washington and Jordan to conspire to kill Mizell. The indictment later asserts that they allegedly entered Jam Master Jay’s recording studio with firearms on October 30, where it is alleged that Jordan fatally shot Mizell in the head and allegedly shot another man in the leg.

Three witnesses allegedly saw the murder, however all of them were reportedly reluctant to speak. One of them eventually identified Washington, who became a long-term suspect, but the evidence wasn’t enough for an arrest at that time. Mizell caught the attention of law enforcement because his relative was allegedly involved with the drug deal.

At the beginning of this year, the group’s Rev Run announced that Run DMC had an unreleased song featuring the late NBA legend Kobe Bryant. The group’s Daryl McDaniels teamed up with an all-star metal cast including Charlie Benante of Anthrax and Ra Diaz of Suicidal Tendencies for a Run DMC medley back in June.