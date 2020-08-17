Kanye West Held Sunday Service at His Wyoming Ranch This Weekend

Home News Aaron Grech August 17th, 2020 - 7:45 PM

Kanye West brought back his Sunday Service performances over the weekend, holding the event at his ranch in Wyoming, where he thanked his guests for adhering to COVID-19 safety guidelines. The performer shared a couple of clips from the weekend, one which showed the choir singing and another showing West playing the piano.

Praise God 🙏🏾 We would like to thank our staff for making sure all Covid safety guidelines were followed today during Sunday Service at our West Mountains family ranch in Wyoming We are beyond blessed to be able to share the love of Christ through worship #SUNDAYSERVICEISBACK pic.twitter.com/ou8hQVeNU3 — ye (@kanyewest) August 17, 2020

“We would like to thank our staff for making sure all Covid safety guidelines were followed today during Sunday Service at our West Mountains family ranch in Wyoming,” West wrote on Twitter. “We are beyond blessed to be able to share the love of Christ through worship #SUNDAYSERVICEISBACK.”

West’s Sunday Service released a studio album titled Jesus Is Born last December, which featured reworked version’s of his own music, alongside with melodies from popular songs performed in a gospel fashion. This project followed up from his earlier release Jesus is King, which began West’s formal entry into gospel.

The performer also Tweeted over the weekend congratulating Kamala Harris over the recent announcement that she was made Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden’s running-mate. West stated that he knows that his mother and Harris “would have been friends” in the tweet, before going on to allude to his own presidential campaign.

I know my mom and Kamala Harris would have been friends … congratulations on being the democratic Vice President nominee 🙏🏾 … all love and respect from the future president 🕊 It’s an honor to run against you pic.twitter.com/5NYcyq9Gob — ye (@kanyewest) August 15, 2020

West’s presidential run has been marred by controversies and setbacks, as his campaign filed a lawsuit in response to Wisconsin Democrats challenging his candidacy. He was recently removed from the state ballots in Illinois and has already missed the filing deadlines for candidacy in multiple states.