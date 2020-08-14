First Aid Kit Updates a Willie Nelson Classic with Cover of “On The Road Again”

Home News Matt Matasci August 14th, 2020 - 7:00 AM

Despite being only a few decades old, “On The Road Again” is already one of the most iconic songs in the American Songbook. Today, Swedish folk-pop group First Aid Kit has shared a cover of the song. This is the first release from the sister duo of Johanna and Klara Söderberg since their 2019 cover of Roxette’s “It Must Have Been Love,” and before that since 2018 when they released the Ruins LP and Tender Offerings EP. All proceeds frm the song go to Crew Nation,

“We’re excited to release our version of “On The Road Again” by Willie Nelson. We recorded this cover a couple of years ago and recently found it while digging through the archives,” said the band in a statement. “The song is a country classic, it feels like we’ve known it forever. Because of the situation with COVID, sadly, the theme of the song has never felt more relevant than it does today. We made a video for the song using cellphone footage from our tours throughout the years. Going through all those videos made us emotional. It made us realize how much we appreciate being able to roam freely around the world. How much we love the feeling of playing live for people, in the flesh. How much we miss our incredible band and crew. All the proceeds from the streaming of the song will go to Crew Nation. So much of the magic happens behind the stage. It’s easily taken for granted, but without our touring and venue crew live music wouldn’t be possible. It’s important that we help them out right now. Oh, how we wish we could get back on the road again! Hopefully we’ll see you down the road sometime soon.”

We were lucky enough to catch the acclaimed act on tour before COVID-19 rocked the concert scene. We covered their show at the Observatory in Orange County in 2018 and the Greek Theatre later that year.

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna