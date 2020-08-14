See Patoranking Live at The Roxy 3/5/21

Nigerian reggae-dancehall singer and songwriter Patoranking is coming to The Roxy on March 5, 2021. He’s considered to be one of Africa’s most multifaceted artists, and has won several awards for his music and songs, including Vodafone Ghana Music Awards “African Artiste of the Year,” MTV Africa Music Awards “Best New Act,” City People Entertainment Awards “Dancehall/Reggae Act of the Year,” 2014 Nigeria Entertainment Awards “Best New Act of the Year,” and Forbes Africa’s 30 Under 30 Class for 2020 for his efforts in music and philanthropy.

Patrick Nnaemeka Okorie aka Patoranking has been making music for just over a decade and increases his popularity and notoriety each year. He’s released two full-length albums, God Over Everything (2016) and Wilmer (2019), which reached #5 on the Billboard Reggae Charts. He’s toured with the legendary Lauryn Hill and is a frequent single collaborator as well.

Not only does he sing and produce reggae and dancehall music that has garnered him international fans and success, his philanthropic endeavors have been just as impressive. In 2019, he initiated an ALU scholarship program to train and educate 10 innovative and passionate children from Ebuta-Metta, where he grew up.

Get your tickets and dance the night away with Patoranking at The Roxy!

Location: The Roxy

Address: 9009 West Sunset Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90069

Tickets available starting at $25