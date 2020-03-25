Alison Sudol Gives an Update on Her Health Status During Coronavirus Pandemic

Home News Aaron Grech March 25th, 2020 - 9:20 PM

Alison Sudol recently related a personal story she had about a health experience, which she related to the current coronavirus epidemic. She explained that she recently felt some symptoms of what felt like a cold, but they eventually led to her losing her sense of taste and smell, which various publications have cited as a symptom of COVID-19.

Sudol stated that she couldn’t smell things that give off strong scents such as garlic or smoke, and stated that she felt her “head was in a fish tank,” leading to her exhaustion, which is also cited as a common symptom of the virus. The actress and singer-songwriter mentioned a New York Times piece, which made her aware of the similarities between the symptoms.

The entertainer also explained that she has not been tested for the virus yet, however, she explained that she is self-isolating to prevent the possible spread of the virus. “Going to continue in isolation, am lucky enough to be able to stay where I am, and am feeling much better thankfully, but I’m worried about everyone else.If you have lost your sense of smell or taste & not isolating, please go home & isolate- even if you feel fine! Let’s look out for each other,” Sudol stated.

Sudol is best known as Queenie Goldstein in the Fantastic Beasts film series, which are a spin-off of the popular Harry Potter series. She was also the lead singer of A Fine Frenzy, although she has been focused on her solo music career. Her most recent Moonlite EP was released last year.