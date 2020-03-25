Alison Sudol Gives an Update on Her Health Status During Coronavirus Pandemic

Alison Sudol recently related a personal story she had about a health experience, which she related to the current coronavirus epidemic. She explained that she recently felt some symptoms of what felt like a cold, but they eventually led to her losing her sense of taste and smell, which various publications have cited as a symptom of COVID-19.
Sudol stated that she couldn’t smell things that give off strong scents such as garlic or smoke, and stated that she felt her “head was in a fish tank,” leading to her exhaustion, which is also cited as a common symptom of the virus. The actress and singer-songwriter mentioned a New York Times piece, which made her aware of the similarities between the symptoms.
The entertainer also explained that she has not been tested for the virus yet, however, she explained that she is self-isolating to prevent the possible spread of the virus. “Going to continue in isolation, am lucky enough to be able to stay where I am, and am feeling much better thankfully, but I’m worried about everyone else.If you have lost your sense of smell or taste & not isolating, please go home & isolate- even if you feel fine! Let’s look out for each other,” Sudol stated.
Sudol is best known as Queenie Goldstein in the Fantastic Beasts film series, which are a spin-off of the popular Harry Potter series. She was also the lead singer of A Fine Frenzy, although she has been focused on her solo music career. Her most recent Moonlite EP was released last year.
View this post on Instagram
hi again friends. So I wanted to share an update as I know I’ve been super quiet. Am coming out of a bit of a haze. I haven’t been tested for Coronavirus, tests are hard to come by, and I haven’t wanted to a) take tests away from people who need it more b) risk going into a hospital and potentially catching it if I have not indeed had it. I am in the slightly higher risk category, have to be quite careful. Anyways, whether I’ve had it for certain or not, I just wanted to share my experience with you, as this virus is a bugger & it seems like it may present in different ways than just the awful cough and fever that we have all been on alert to look out for. And if we don’t know we have it, we can spread it, which is the bigger problem. Who knows where I might have caught it from- I had been out and about, taking the overground, went to a play, this was before I knew how contagious it was, before it ripped through London like wildfire. I used hand sanitizer what I thought was religiously, washed my hands till they cracked, but still… We touch our faces without realizing it all the time. At first I came down with what I thought was a cold, then I lost my sense of taste and smell. Absolutely gone. Couldn’t smell garlic, smoke, super strong eucalyptus, absolutely nothing. No taste. It was like my head was in a fish tank. And I was exhausted. Went into isolation out of the city at my wonderful friends farm, which has been the greatest gift.A few days ago, a friend sent me an article, similar to the one I posted from The NY Times, saying the virus could preset as lack of taste/smell and nothing else 🤯 OH! So maybe that was it? I have no idea why it didn’t hit harder but I am counting my lucky stars it wasn’t worse + that I isolated when I did. It’s hit some loved ones much harder, so scary. Going to continue in isolation, am lucky enough to be able to stay where I am, and am feeling much better thankfully, but I’m worried about everyone else.If you have lost your sense of smell or taste & not isolating, please go home & isolate- even if you feel fine! Let’s look out for each other. Sending big love and hope you’re keeping safe out there x