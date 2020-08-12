Cross Record Covers Daniel Johnston’s “Love Will Find You In The End” As Requested By “A Kind Patron”

Home News Ariel King August 12th, 2020 - 8:22 PM

Cross Record have shared a cover of Daniel Johnston’s “True Love Will Find You in the End.” The soft cover had been requested by a “kind patron,” according to the video’s YouTube description.

Emily Cross’ quiet voice peers through each lyric, where she is accompanied by a humming acoustic guitar. Her vocals echo during the short length of the track, Cross delivering a haunting cover of Johnston’s original.

Cross takes a much quieter approach in her cover, slowing the track down as her voice lilts. The original has Johnston strumming his guitar in a slightly quicker fashion, while Cross keeps her version soft and slow. Her vocals also differ tremendously from Johnston, who has a more ragged voice. Johnston first recorded “True Love Will Find You in the End” in 1990.

Cross Record is mainly made up of Emily Cross, and her latest album, Cross Record, had been released last year in August, and followed their 2016 debut album, Wabi-Sabi. The Austin, Texas artist also creates Zines, and published the journal she had used while creating her last album. Following the release of Cross Record, Cross joined with Indelible Dance to create a film set to her last album. The film, called Odyssey, had been shown in Brooklyn and New York, New York for a few nights last November.

Cross joined members of Shearwater to form the band Loma, who will be releasing their new album, Don’t Shy Away this upcoming October. The band also shared their new single, “Ocotillo.” Loma had released their self-titled debut album in 2018, with Loma first forming in 2017.