Loma Announces New Album Don’t Shy Away for October 2020 Release and Shares New Song “Ocotillo”

Loma have announced their sophomore album Don’t Shy Away due out on October 23. The band will be releasing their second album with Sub Pop.Their last album they released was their debut album in 2018, and the last listeners heard a release from the band was their single “Homing” that dropped last year and will be featured on their new album.

With the announcement of their album drop they have released a single titled “Octotillo.” The song was released with a lyric video that consists of a clip of an open road leading towards what looks like a storm.The clips also pan through the desert getting shots of Cactus and different landscapes.

The lyrics of the song were kept short and a lot of the focus on the song are the instruments such as the wind instruments that you could assume are a mixture of saxophones and trumpets. There are also heavy drums and piano included in the song. Sonically there is a wave of calm and tension that ebbs and flows and changes the emotion of the song.

Loma‘s self titled debut album that was released in February 2018 was reviewed here at mxdwn. Writer Ally Tatosian comments, “The ten-track album is a hello and goodbye of sorts to the blissful beginnings of musical endeavors and gruesome goodbyes to relationships.”

The band was formed by members of Shearwater and Cross Record that came together to make Loma. Cross record just released a self titled album in August of 2019 also reviewed by mxdwn.

Don’t Shy Away Tracklist: