Throwing Muses Blend Distorted Guitars and Melodic Vocals on New Song “Frosting”

Boston alternative trio Throwing Muses have released a dark, catchy new song called “Frosting.” The new track will appear on the band’s upcoming album Sun Racket, which will be their first release in seven years. The album is scheduled for release during this year’s Labor Day weekend on Friday, September 4 via Fire Records.

The grunge-esque track, labeled “An essential truth kit for a post-truth world” by The Wire, is full of soaring distorted guitars and poppy melodies coming together under lead singer Kristin Hersh’s signature charming wail. “Frosting” also comes with a dark, gritty corresponding music video directed by C.K. Sumner. The somber, 5-minute video depicts harsh natural elements and some unsettling imagery filtered through a black and white frame.

According to a press release, the band’s upcoming album will include 10 brand new tracks and “is an outpouring of modal guitars, reverbed shapes, pounding drums and driving bass set behind Kristin Hersh’s well-thumbed notebook of storylines and haunting vocals that get into your psyche.”

Throwing Muses was founded in the early 1980s by Hersh and her stepsister Tanya Donelly, who attended the same high school. The two initially both served as lead singers for the band (originally called Kristin Hersh and the Muses) and also split songwriting duties. While Donelly ultimately departed after their fourth studio album The Real Romona was released in 1991, she later appeared regularly with the band both in the studio and on stage throughout 2001, 2003 and 2014. Today the group operates as a trio consisting of Hersh on vocals and guitar, Bernard Georges on bass guitar and David Narcizo on drums.

Last month the band released a new track called “Dark Blue” after initially announcing their upcoming album back in February. Sun Racket will mark the group’s 10th full-length studio album and is currently available for pre-sale, including in an exclusive violet-colored vinyl edition.

Photo credit: Raymond Flotat