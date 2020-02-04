Throwing Muses Announces First New Album in 7 Years Sun Racket for May 2020 Release

Home News Aaron Grech February 4th, 2020 - 8:19 PM

The alternative rock band Throwing Muses has announced their first new album in seven years titled Sun Racket, which is set to be released in May via Fire Records. The band’s vocalist and guitarist Kristin Hersh has also announced a series of 2020 tour dates performing alongside John Doe and Grant-Lee Phillips, which are scheduled for next month, and will kick off in Washington D.C. and wrap up in Chicago, Illinois.

Hirsh quietly publicized this upcoming album release via her newsletter which also announced her upcoming tour. Throwing Muses are a three-piece band, which consist of Hersh, bassist Bernard Georges and drummer David Narcizo.

Tanya Donelly of the prominent indie rock band Belly was originally a founding member of Throwing Muses alongside Hersh, however she left the project in 1991. Donelly was also influential in founding the Breeders alongside Pixies’ bassist Kim Deal, however she also left that alternative rock band to focus on Belly. Despite her absence from the band’s regular lineup, Donelly has appeared as a guest during various concert and recording sessions by the band in 2001, 2003 and 2014.

The band’s most recent album titled Purgatory/Paradise was released in 2013 via It Books, and was produced entirely by the band. Pugatory/Paradise takes its title from Purgatory Road and Paradise Avenue, two roads that ironically intersect in Middletown, Rhode Island.

Hersh will be releasing a new memoir as well titled Live Donuts, Bait. According to the newsletter “Alternately hilarious and heartbreaking, this book picks up a few years after Rat Girl left off.”

Kristin Hersh Tour Dates

2/4 – Washington DC – City Winery

2/5 – Philadelphia PA – City Winery

2/6 – New York NY – Cutting Room

2/7 – Boston MA – City Winery

2/8 – South Orange NJ – South Orange Performing Arts Center

2/9 – Pittsburgh PA – Club Cafe

2/11 – Ann Arbor MI – The Ark

2/12 – Cleveland OH – Music Box Supper Club

2/13 – Grand Rapids MI – Listening Room

2/14 – Chicago IL – Old Town School of Folk Music

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat