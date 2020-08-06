Patti Smith Announces “An Evening Of Words and Music” Broadcast Live from The Murmrr Theatre on September 4 2020

Home News Roy Lott August 6th, 2020 - 10:35 PM

Patti Smith has announced a special event coming up this fall. “An Evening of Words and Music” will be filmed by acclaimed cinematographer Matthew Schroeder with a broadcast scheduled on September 4 @ 9:00PM Eastern Time. The event is in celebration of National Book Award-winning memoir Year of the Monkey. This will be Smith’s only staged event in 2020 and fans from around the world will be able to see Patti Smith on stage at the Murmrr Theatre in Brooklyn, where she will read from Year of the Monkey and play songs with her longtime bandmate Tony Shanahan. tickets can be purchased at the venue’s website, with each ticket including a paperback copy of the memoir.

Smith recently released a new song with Soundwalk Collective called Knowledge of the Self,” whom she will be releasing a collaborative album, Peradam , on September 4 via Bella Union. It will include nine tracks and features collaborations with Anoushka Shankar, Tenzin Choegal and Charlotte Gainsbourg.

Smith also was one of many musicians who had signed a letter to urge congress to follow through with a request for federal assistance put in by the National Independent Venue Association. “We are asking you to support NIVA’s request for assistance so these beloved venues can reopen when it’s safe and welcome us and our fans back in. The collapse of this crucial element in the music industry’s ecosystem would be devastating,” with over a thousand small business venues at risk of closing permanently in the U.S. alone” the letter had stated. Smoth joined alongside Bon Iver, St. Vincent, Lady Gaga, Leon Bridges, Kasey Musgraves.