The Budos Band Celebrates 15th Anniversary by Announcing New Album Long in the Tooth for October 2020 Release

The Budos Band will be releasing their newest album, Long in the Tooth, on October 9 via Daptone Records for the group’s 15th anniversary. The R&B group have also released “Long in the Tooth,” the lead single from the upcoming album. Long in the Tooth will be available for physical copy via the Daptone Records website, with options for standard black or neon green vinyls.

Beginning with their signature horn sounds, “Long in the Tooth” blends The Budos Band’s jazz and rock influences. Including horns, keyboards and drums, “Long in the Tooth” travels through each moment with a slinking sound. Electric bass rumbles through brief solos while horns swing through the track, each instrument climbing through highs and lows as it walks forward. As the track winds down the keyboard delivers distorted pitches, fazing away. The Budos Bland give slight hints of psychedelic inspiration while swirling each instrument, each aspect blending together to create Their unique sound.

Hailing from Staten Island, The Budos Band first formed in 2005, creating a signature sound which blends psychedelic, afro-soul and hard rock, pulling influence from the ’60s and ’70s. Long in the Tooth will come as the band’s sixth studio album, with their previous albums comprising of The Budos Band, The Budos Band II, The Budos Band III, Burnt Offering and The Budos Band V.

Last week saw the group announcing a one-off live show for September 5 in Chicago at Thalia Hall. The Budos Band were also planning to perform at Desert Daze’s RE+UNION festival, the festival eventually being cancelled due to COVID-19.

Long in the Tooth album tracklist:

1. “Long in the Tooth”

2. “Sixth Hammer”

3. “Snake Hawk”

4. “Dusterado”

5. “Silver Stallion”

Photo credit: Sania Parekh