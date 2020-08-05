Disheveled Cuss Gives Us Nostalgia for ’90s Indie Rock with New Song “She’s Odd”

Home News Paige Willis August 5th, 2020 - 3:38 PM

Nick Reinhart has released a new video for his song “She’s Odd.” The song comes off of his LP self titled solo debut project Disheveled Cuss after the artist’s stage name. Accompanying the song is the video which was directed by Nick Oates.

Nick Reinhart might be releasing a solo project, however he is also apart of the math-rock band Tera Melos. His solo project however includes heavy influences of from 90s bands such as Pavement, the Pixies, and Dinosaur Jr.



The video includes Reinhart cutting out pieces of a magazine to glue together his own little woman. This paper woman made from the magazine clippings seems to be confused so Reinhart pulls out some other smaller clippings of legs glued together from magazine clippings. All of these inanimate objects are able to move and dance. After a few moments reinhart pulls out a miniature amp with string attached to it and attaches it to his red electric Fender guitar. He starts playing the guitar and all of the magazine clippings start dancing. The head on the most recent magazine clipping creation starts to spin around intensely and he seems to find it odd. Then Reinhart proceeds to put the clippings of the woman he has just created in his mouth and eats it.

The song has strong vocals, strong guitar, and strong drums altogether, that gives the song the 90s sound. The song goes back and forth between major or happy sounds and minor sounds, which are more ominous.

Reinhart announced the formation of this new band Disheveled Cuss last year in November, along with tour dates where he toured with Pinback that same month.