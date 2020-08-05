beabadoobee Announces New Album Fake It Flowers for October 2020 Release and Shares New Song “Sorry”

Home News Paige Willis August 5th, 2020 - 2:32 PM

Beabadoobee is an up and coming artist that has announced her first full length album, Fake it Flowers, for October 2020 release. Along with the announcement of her new album she has released a single to go with it titled “Sorry.” The release of this single comes after the previous pre-release single, also listed on the album track list, “Care.”

Beabadoobee is a young woman, and at the age of 20 has broken into the music business performing with artists like Clairo and the 1975. According to the press release Bea Kristi was born in the Philippines and was raised in London. Bea started recording under the moniker Beabadoobee in 2017 and just ran with it.

Bea has collection numerous nominations from that of the BRIT’s for the rising star award and the BBC sound of 2020 along with being nominated for two different live performances one being the show that she performed with the 1975. A part of YouTube’s global artist development program the young woman received a billboard in Times Square and was also the cover star of an issue of NME magazine.

The singer’s song “coffee” is arguably her most recognizable as it rose to popularity on the Billboard charts after it was used as a sample on the app Tik Tok. “Coffee” was sampled by Canadian artist Powfu in the song “Deathbed (coffee for your head).”

According to the press release, Bea’s song “Sorry” is an apology to a friend where she explains, “confessing my mistakes in a friendship and watching someone who I love break down and fade away as a person. It’s the idea of dismissing something because it felt too close to home and a personal reminder to never take for granted what that person could have had.”

“Sorry” has heavy alternative tones that include string instruments that add to the drama and intensity of the song. Bea’s soft vocals can be compared to that of Gwen Stefani but with her own personal twist. The contrast of the light vocal track along with the electric guitar gives the song a unique sound that bends genres.

Fake it Flowers Track list:

1. Care

2. Worth It

3. Dye It Red

4. Back To Mars

5. Charlie Brown

6. Emo Song

7. Sorry

8. Further Away

9. Horen Sarrison

10. How Was Your Day?

11. Together